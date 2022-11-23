461 youths serving term for various offences

A total of 461 youths are under the care of the Fiji Corrections Service.

Commissioner, Francis Kean says this is a huge number and is about a quarter of the total inmates’ population.

Kean says these inmates are between the ages of 18 and 25.

He stresses these youths need a second chance in life, hence they are also included in their rehabilitation programmes.

“I hope with your assistance and support that we can continue to go out talking to communities in spreading the message that there’s no life in prison and just encourage leaders of tomorrow … our youths to make right choices and decisions in their pathway in life.”

The Fiji Corrections Service continues to absorb young inmates into its Early Release for Education Scheme under the FCS rehabilitation programme.

The scheme encourages the inmates who possess the talent and potential to go back to school to attain skills-based qualifications while serving term, so they can secure employment when released.