$44k still owed to 2018 Election workers

[File Photo]

The Fijian Elections Office has confirmed that $44,000 in Fiji National Provident Fund payments from the 2018 General Election are still unpaid to some temporary workers.

This has come to light during the Public Accounts Committee submission on the FEO’s 2021-2022 Audit Report.

FEO Financial Controller Romika Sewak confirmed the delay was caused by incomplete employee information for some of the 12,000 temporary election workers.

Article continues after advertisement

She says $160,000 in government grants, which was part of the 2017-2018 financial year, was transferred into a trust fund to cover the payments.

“But when we came to the years 2019 and 2020, we noted that there were still employees without correct details in terms of their birth certificate, their FNPF number, and team letter.”

Sewak says that due to verification issues, only a portion of the amount was successfully processed.

The FEO says they are now closely coordinating with FNPF to verify the remaining employee data to fast-track this process.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.