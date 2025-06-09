42 years at Nausori market

For more than 40 years, Mohammed Isaq has earned his living at the Nausori Market, witnessing firsthand the changes and challenges faced by vendors over the decades.

Now in his 42nd year at the market, Isaq says business has slowed, making it harder for some vendors to keep up with weekly payments.

“Nowadays it’s very hard to pay because business is very slack, very low.”

Despite the challenges, Isaq acknowledges the Town Council’s willingness to work with vendors when difficulties arise.

“They give us the time to pay. They come, they discuss with the vendors how you can pay.”

He also credits the council for improvements at the market, including better facilities and regular waste collection.

“Usually in this new market they provide everything for us. We got everything here.”

Isaq believes continued communication between vendors and the council is key to ensuring services at the market are maintained, even during difficult economic times.

