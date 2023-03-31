$40m paid to cane farmers

A third cane payment of approximately $40 million has been paid to cane farmers for the 2022 harvest season.

Fiji Sugar Corporation Chief Executive Bhan Pratap Singh says this year’s third cane payment of $24.62 per tonne is one of the highest in the last two decades.

Singh says the cane payment is a result of the hard work and dedication of sugarcane farmers, factory workers and other stakeholders.

He adds the demand for sugar in the world markets has improved in the last season and FSC was able to secure better prices for sugar that was sold last year.

According to Singh, FSC is committed to supporting farmers and ensuring the sustainability of the sugarcane industry in Fiji.