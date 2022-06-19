$400m spent on social welfare assistance

[File Photo]

The government has utilized over $400million to provide assistance to Fijians through the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation.

Speaking during Radio Fiji One’s Na Noda Paraiminister programme, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says these assistance include senior citizens, women, children and people with disabilities.

Bainimarama says the FijiFirst government is currently assisting over 22,000 families under the Poverty Benefit Scheme.

“For Care and Protection allowance, we are currently assisting 8,700 people including children. Social Pension Scheme we have over 46,000 elders and 10,000 people with disabilities under this scheme.”

Bainimarama says the government is also assisting 40,000 elders and people with disabilities under its Bus Fare Scheme.