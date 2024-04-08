33 face serious charges including child assault

Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) [File]

Three individuals are facing separate charges for allegedly assaulting their children.

The ages of these children range from two to 16 years.

In one of the incidents, a 43-year-old woman allegedly hit her 16-year-old daughter with a mop handle multiple times.

The woman is charged with one count of an act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to her daughter.

In another incident, a 25-year-old man is charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to his 2-year-old son.

A 38-year-old man was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to his 15-year-old stepdaughter.

These people are among the 33 people who have been charged with allegedly committing serious crimes, including murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, theft, assault causing actual bodily harm, acts with intent to cause grievous harm, criminal intimidation, attempted unlawful exportation of illicit drugs, damaging property, and breach of suspended sentence.

This information was filed by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution in the High Court last month.

There were 26 victims of the 33 counts of serious offenses.

A 39-year-old man was charged with the alleged murder of his 38-year-old wife.

There was one incident where a 50-year-old man was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm and criminally intimidating his 40-year-old de facto partner.

In another incident, a 22-year-old man was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to his 23-year-old de facto partner, while a 52-year-old man was charged with an act with intent to cause grievous harm to his 55-year-old de facto partner.

The accused allegedly poured boiling water on the victim during an altercation.

In another incident, a 24-year-old man was charged with an act with intent to cause grievous harm to his stepfather.

The accused allegedly struck his 47-year-old stepfather with a cane knife during an altercation.

There was one incident where a 64-year-old woman was charged with an act with intent to cause grievous harm to her 64-year-old neighbor.

He allegedly struck the victim twice on the chest and the shoulder with a kitchen knife.

Cash and assorted items were stolen during the alleged aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, and theft offenses, which consisted of house and shop break-ins and day and night street muggings.

There were two separate incidents of aggravated robbery in which taxi drivers were robbed by their passengers.

In one incident, a 21-year-old man and a 23-year-old man allegedly robbed a 31-year-old taxi driver of his taxi, mobile phone, and $200 cash.

In another incident, a 28-year-old man was charged with aggravated robbery.

The accused allegedly robbed a 32-year-old taxi driver of his taxi and $170 cash.

The accused was also charged with breaching his suspended sentence for a similar offense.

A 48-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were charged with the attempted unlawful exportation of illicit drugs.

The de facto partners were allegedly involved in the attempted exportation of 12.33 kilograms of cocaine.