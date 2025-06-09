$300m boost as Philanthropies unite on climate and health front

[File Photo]

More than 35 leading philanthropies have joined forces to confront one of the most urgent challenges of our time: the growing public health crisis driven by climate change.

The Climate and Health Funders Coalition committed an initial $300 million for integrated action to tackle both the causes of climate change and its consequences for health – accelerating solutions where they are needed most.

Announced at COP30 in Belém today, the Coalition’s first joint funding effort supports the implementation of the Belém Health Action Plan – a landmark framework that places human health at the centre of global climate action.

Article continues after advertisement

The immediate focus for the first $300 million will be to accelerate solutions, innovations, policies and research on extreme heat, air pollution and climate-sensitive infectious diseases. The funds will also strengthen the integration of critical climate and health data to support resilient health systems that protect people’s lives and livelihoods.

“This story was produced as part of the 2025 Climate Change Media Partnership, a journalism fellowship organized by Internews’ Earth Journalism Network and the Stanley Center for Peace and Security.”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.