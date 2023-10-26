$300,000 refurbished for Wainibokasi Hospital commissioned

Over 14,700 people from Rewa and the Southern Tailevu will now benefit from the $300,000 refurbished Wainibokasi Hospital.

Health Minister Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu says the refurbished areas include the pharmacy, a Special Outpatient Department and a waiting area, which was made possible through the Duavata partnership between Fiji and New Zealand.

Lalabalavu says the Wainibokasi Hospital serves 55 villages and 14 settlements in the Rewa subdivision and the new facility will help boost the services delivery to the residents.

“So that our health care workers are able to work in a conducive environment conducive to serving the people, and basically the people that come in and seek the services the Ministry of Health provides.”

The Health Minister has also encouraged the people of Rewa and Southern Tailevu to make use of the new facility and to seek medical attention at the facility.

New Zealand High Commission counselor, Virginia Dawson, says the project is a continuous effort by New Zealand to improve health services in Rewa.

“The health facility refurbished project marks a significant step forward in Aotearoa New Zealand’s commitments to supporting Fiji’s health sectors post-pandemic with the goal of ensuring that our health care facilities are safe, resilient, reliable, and responsive to the needs of all patients and health care workers.”

Lalabalavu says the Wainibokasi Hospital is one of the oldest medical facilities in Fiji, providing services for more than 123 years.

The Health Ministry also handed over a boat and an engine to the Nailili Nursing Station, valued at $22,500 to boost its service delivery.