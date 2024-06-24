$2m to assist individuals affected by termites

[File Photo]

Two million dollars has been allocated for relief packages to assist individuals whose homes have suffered extensive damages by the Asian Subterranean Termite.

This has been announced by the Assistance Minister of the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna.

The Coalition Government allocated three million dollars for the Termite Control Assistance Programme in the 2023-2024 national budget, to help address the escalating challenges by posed by AST.

Article continues after advertisement

Tubuna says they have commenced the pilot program in Lautoka.

“The subsidy intends to help residents repair their homes and ensure that these are structurally sound for people to live in. Priority has been given to applications with a combined household income less than $30,000 with due consideration given the extent of damages to their housing infrastructure.”

Tubuna adds the Termite Task Force has also approved a budget for the establishment of additional three offices for Biosecurity Authority of Fiji in Nakasi, Ba and Nadi.

He further says this is to address the issues of staff shortage, ensuring efficient delivery of service in the containment of AST in communities by BAF.

The Termite Control Assistance Programme provides $5,000 for households with a combined income below $30,000, and $2,000 for households with a combined income between $30,000 and $50,000.