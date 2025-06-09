$2M Belt and Road partnership boosts Fiji’s dengue response

[ Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/ Facebook ]

Fiji’s dengue fight has received a major boost through a new partnership between the Health Ministry and China’s GX Foundation under their Belt and Road Initiative.

According to the Health Ministry, this was backed by $2 million worth of mosquito-control equipment and supplies.

A pilot phase is already underway, with essential gear deployed to high-risk locations including CWM Hospital, Nausori and Nadi airports, major municipal markets and Nadi Hospital to support teams working to control mosquito and fly populations.

Article continues after advertisement

With the signing of an MOU, the programme will expand nationwide to all health facilities, ports of entry, including smaller airports and maritime wharves, and targeted communities.

The partnership also includes funding for public awareness efforts to help reduce dengue transmission.

The Ministry says the support significantly strengthens Fiji’s ability to protect communities from vector-borne diseases and is urging the public to play their part by clearing stagnant water, maintaining clean surroundings and using repellents.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.