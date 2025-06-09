29 exam cheating cases exposed

The Education Ministry has recorded 29 alleged cheating and malpractice cases in Year 12 external examinations over the past three years.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro confirmed the figures in a written response to Parliament.

He said the cases were reported between 2022 and last year and all were investigated and resolved by the Ministry.

The data shows 20 cases in 2022, three cases in 2023 and six cases last year.

Radrodro said the numbers point to an improvement in exam integrity over the period, noting a clear drop after 2022.



Education Minister Aseri Radrodro [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

He said the Ministry would continue working with school leaders, supervisors, students, parents and law enforcement agencies to maintain strong examination standards and protect the credibility of national qualifications.

