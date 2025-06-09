$280,000 allocated to support Rotuma farmers

The Rotuma Farming Scheme has generated meaningful engagement across the island, addressing key agricultural needs and empowering local communities.

A total of $280,000 has been allocated to support farmers, with a strong emphasis on developing vegetative and poultry farming, two sectors identified as having significant potential for growth in Rotuma.

Principal Agriculture Officer Central Division Nimilote Waqabaca explains that the initiative is designed to strengthen these farming practices, helping families maximise the productivity of their already impressive farms.

He notes that many villagers are deeply committed to agriculture, and this scheme offers a valuable opportunity to elevate their efforts and improve food security.

While kava farming is not traditionally widespread in Rotuma, Waqabaca adds that specific funding has been set aside to assist those interested in exploring this field.

The goal is to enhance farmers’ skills, broaden their experience, and encourage more effective use of available land.

