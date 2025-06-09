28% of Fijian children are living in multidimensional poverty

UNICEF Pacific Deputy Representative Roshni Basu says Fiji’s latest child poverty findings reveal a sobering reality: that while progress has been made, too many children are still being left behind.

Basu highlighted that 28% of children in Fiji are living in multidimensional poverty, meaning they are deprived not just of income, but of essential services and conditions needed to survive and thrive.

“Now, that is not all a very stark situation because you have to read the data in context. But the youngest children are still at risk.”

Basu says that despite Fiji’s strong commitment to child development, too many children still struggle to access basic life-saving services, quality healthcare, adequate nutrition, safe housing, and education.

She says these are the aspects that make a child feel that they are not able to really achieve their full potential.

She notes that the findings are particularly concerning for infants and toddlers, with approximately 63% of children under the age of two missing out on three or more necessities.

Basu says the data underscores the need for targeted support to young children and families, especially in the early years when development is most rapid and vulnerabilities are greatest.

UNICEF is calling for strengthened social protection, improved access to essential services and greater investment in early childhood development to ensure every Fijian child can reach their full potential.

