$270M projects to boost urban development

Fiji’s tourism and urban landscape is set to get a major boost with the launch of two landmark developments, Koro Fiji in Nadi and Tabua Tower in Suva.

Valued at $270 million, the two projects promise hundreds of jobs, new business opportunities, and internationally branded hotels and apartments.

The developments are expected to reshape the skylines of both Nadi and Suva while creating vibrant urban destinations that benefit Fijians and attract global visitors.

Spearheading the development, Sharma Design Group Managing Director Vijay Sharma, said the new development will reshape the way Fijians live, work, and travel.

“Koro Fiji is located in Martintar Nadi. It is composed of two distinct 12-storey buildings. One tower is dedicated to 90 premium strata apartments, designed for both residential and holidays and will be professionally managed by international operators. The second tower will house 210 internationally branded 3-4 star hotels. Tabua Tower is located in Suva CBD. This will be a 21-level, mixed-use landmark designed on environmentally sustained principles and has been inspired by cultural and architectural expression.”

Sharma said the projects are now shovel-ready after a seven-year journey, from land acquisition to design approvals.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad said the developments signal confidence in Fiji’s economy.

“Koro Fiji and Tabua Tower strengthen the foundation, not just by adding hotel rooms, but by creating vibrant urban destinations that attract new markets and higher business.”

The projects are expected to create hundreds of jobs, attract international tourism, and support local suppliers while giving a modern facelift to Fiji’s skylines.

