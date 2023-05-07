27-year-old dies in hit and run accident

[File Photo]

Korovou Police are investigating an alleged case of hit and run that claimed the life of a 27-year-old man from Lutu Village.

Police say the victim had left a workmate’s home at Waimaro Settlement at around four this morning.

Shortly after 5am, a call was received at the Korovou Police Station regarding a man who was found lying motionless on the road.

Police attended to the scene, where they found the victim.

According to the Police he was rushed to the Korovou Hospital but was pronounced dead.

Police are requesting information from individuals who may have seen anything between 4am and 5am along the stretch from Waimaro Settlement to Korovou.

Those with information are requested to call Crime Stoppers Fiji on 919 or the Eastern Command Centre on 9905563.