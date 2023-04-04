24 charged with 48 counts of serious sexual offenses

[Source: File]

A 13-year-old boy was charged with the rape of his 6-year-old nephew and a 17-year-old boy was charged with the rape of his 9-year-old niece last month.

This incident was mentioned in the Director of Public Prosecutions’ statement for the number of persons charged for sex-related offences.

Twenty-four people were charged with a total of 48 counts of serious sexual offenses in the High Courts.

The charges were related to incidents of rape, attempted rape, defilement, indecently annoying, and sexual assault. Of the accused, two were juveniles.

In 13 of the incidents, the victims and the accused were related to each other.

The charges involved 21 victims, including two male victims and 19 female victims. Fourteen of the victims were under the age of 18.

A 38-year-old man charged with the rape of his 3-year-old stepdaughter, and a 70-year-old man charged with the rape of his 23-year-old daughter-in-law.

In one incident, two male family members, a 42-year-old man, and a 19-year-old man, were charged with the rape of a 22-year-old woman who was their cousin. The accused allegedly made the victim unconscious with glue before raping he

Other charges included incidents of marital rape, defilement of minors, and sexual assault.

Two cases were withdrawn after discontinuances were filed due to false complaints.