23 HIV cases recorded in Bua, Tuiwailevu warns of rising risk

A total of 23 cases of HIV have been recorded in the province of Bua, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

This was revealed by Assistant Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ratu Isikeli Tuiwailevu, while speaking at the Bua Provincial Council meeting.

He said the figures should raise concern among traditional leaders and urged that HIV awareness and prevention become a priority in all villages across the province.

Ratu Isikeli also warned that youths are increasingly at risk, particularly due to drug use, and that the number of HIV cases may continue to rise if no action is taken at the community level.

The Bua Provincial Council meeting continues today.

