22 road fatalities so far

There have been 22 fatal accidents recorded this year alone, and authorities are calling on the public to be cautious as we approach the long Easter weekend.

The Fiji Police Force and the Land Transport Authority say this number is alarming, and their men will be strengthening traffic operations on our roads.

Police are urging drivers and pedestrians to adopt safety measures at all times to make roads safer and prevent injury and loss of life.

Chief Operations Officer and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Livai Driu confirms that this joint operation will consist of snap traffic awareness checks and random breathalyzer tests throughout the four divisions.

However, ACP Driu says particular concerns lie with the Southern and Western Divisions since, out of the 22 fatal reports received, the Southern Division recorded nine cases and the Western Division recorded eight, whereas the Eastern Division recorded three and the Northern Division recorded two.

ACP Driu says pedestrian victims recorded 11 of the fatal accidents, while six were passengers and five victims were drivers.

Despite several pleas and warnings, speeding continues to be the leading cause of fatal accidents, including dangerous driving.

Seven of the fatal cases recorded were linked to speeding. Five were as a result of dangerous driving: three were pedestrians at fault, two were drunk and drove fatal cases, two were drunkard pedestrians, one was improper overtaking, one was driver fatigue, and one was a hit-and-run.

The Chief Operations Officer says accidents and fatalities can be reduced and avoided if all road users adopt a new mindset.

ACP Driu says it is common practice that once drivers pass a police checkpoint or an officer conducting a radar operation, they resort back to dangerous driving behaviour, which is concerning.

He says there’s an even more worrying perception that road rules are just for drivers.

ACP Driu reiterates that pedestrians have an equal role to play and is pleading with members of the community to take road safety seriously, as complacency has unfortunately resulted in the loss of life.