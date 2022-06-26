2050 Strategy for Blue Pacific top on agenda

Dr. Filimon Manoni.

The Pacific Islands Forum Leaders meeting will convene in Suva next month to discuss the threats faced by member countries.

Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat Deputy Secretary General, Dr. Filimon Manoni, says the key focus for the 51st Pacific Island Forum will be the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.

He says a number of key issues are expected to be discussed during next month’s meeting.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our region faces great challenges, including the impacts of climate change, high rates of non-communicable diseases, violence against women and girls, pollution, and many more.”

Dr. Manoni believes that, once endorsed, the 2050 strategy will represent the Pacific nations’ collective response to the challenges they face.

“The 2050 strategy will represent our long term pathways to deepening regional cooperation, to achieve our shared ambitions and reflect our shared strategic interests as the Blue Pacific.”

The 2050 Strategy is a regional strategy to protect and secure Pacific people, places, and prospects.