2022 election glitch attributed to human error

A review of the Results Management Information System identified that the glitch in the 2022 General Election was due to human error, which was quickly rectified by the IT team.

It was not a system or application error.

Therefore, the Cabinet has been informed that there will not be an independent audit of the glitch during the election.

The focus will now be on strengthening operational processes and introducing preventive measures to ensure greater accuracy and efficiency in future elections.

