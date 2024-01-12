200 SME’s expected at the SME conference in March

At least 200 Small and Medium Entrepreneurs participants are expected to attend the SME conference which will be held in March.

This was highlighted by Business Assistance Fiji General Manager Ramesh Chand.

He says that this conference will be held in Suva as they saw the need for this event for the upcoming entrepreneurs.

Article continues after advertisement

The BAF general manager states that they are working closely with the International Business Council to bring in experts for the conference.

The main focus of this conference is to hear the SMEs about their experiences, challenges and opportunities that they found through their businesses and have experts give appropriate business advice to them.

Business Assistance Fiji’s General Manager says that this conference is part of their key performance indicator.

“Participants are expected to be coming from all around Fiji so just to have a wider cross-section of participants what we have done is that we have allocated you know number of seats to different divisions and districts”

He also states that the conference is open to all SMEs in all sectors.

BAF is calling on SMEs to take advantage of this opportunity as they will launch the event next week at Civil Tower.