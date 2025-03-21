$2.2m warehouse opens in Labasa

Newly constructed pharmaceutical warehouse; Warehouse Tolu

A new $2.2 million pharmaceutical warehouse has been opened in Labasa to serve the Northern Division.

While officiating at the event, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said the warehouse Tolu will enable efficient supply chains for delivering quality medical services.

The new warehouse can store up to 4,000 items, which is expected to enhance medical supply provision to over 40 health facilities, benefiting approximately 150,000 people in the North.

[Photo: Warehouse Tolu shelving space]

The idea to construct the warehouse facility stemmed from the challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, when all warehouses were based in Suva.



[Photo: Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka & Japanese Ambassador to Fiji Mr. Rokuichiro Michii]

This will also be the first decentralized pharmaceutical warehouse for the North and the first outside of Suva.



The facility was made possible through collaboration and funding support from the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

