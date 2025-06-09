$2.1M location allowance payout set for teachers

The payments for teachers’ location allowance will be made in Pay 21.

As per the Ministry of Education policy on location allowance, teachers who are currently serving in schools at least 45 kilometers away from the nearest declared city or township are eligible for the location allowance.

A single officer qualifies for a maximum of $1,200 gross per annum, while a married officer qualifies for $1,800 annually.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro says a total of 514 schools are entitled to the allowance, and they are from rural and maritime areas.

These include 69 secondary and 445 primary schools, and the Early Childhood Education Centres.

Radrodro says the Ministry had to carry out its due diligence in ensuring that they are providing entitlement to the right teachers.

The Minister says that currently only 4,185 teachers will receive their location allowance, which amounts to over $2.1m.

Furthermore, Radrodro says they are yet to receive 1084 requests from the Head of Schools.

He adds that the District Education Officers will be following up with the respective schools.

Radrodro says the location allowance is not only a financial recognition, but also a reaffirmation of the Government’s appreciation for the vital role that teachers play in the lives of our children.

