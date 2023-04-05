$1m pledged for CWMH infrastructure works

[Source: File]

A fundraising event held at the residence of the British High Commissioner has raised approximately $1million in pledges and commitments towards the infrastructure works of the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

Health Minister Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu says the event, hosted by High Commissioner Dr Brian Jones was deemed a success.

Meanwhile, in Savusavu, he says the community has rallied together to assist with the much-needed infrastructural upgrade work for the local hospital.

The Minister states pledges in cash and kind worth $49,000 have been made by villagers, volunteers, business organizations, non-government organizations, and residents of Savusavu both locally and abroad towards the necessary minor repair and maintenance works for the hospital.

Dr Lalabalavu also highlighted that the Cicia health center in Lau , the Ministry has engaged local community expertise with carpentry skills to undertake minor infrastructure work using materials bought by the Ministry.

Through this health center-community partnership, supervised by a single technical person from the Ministry and with the support of Tarukua villagers, more than 90% of the total labor cost was saved.

Dr Lalabalavu has expressed his appreciation for the community’s support and believes that with more collaboration and teamwork, many more achievements can be made.

He highlighted this in his ministerial statement in Parliament yesterday.