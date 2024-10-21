171 police officer’s victims of violence

More than 100 police officers were victims of violent incidents while performing their duties last month.

Acting Commissioner of Police Sakeo Raikaci says 171 officers were victims in 219 reported cases.

He says these incidents included serious assaults, obstruction, and resistance to arrest, with 33 officers involved in cases with multiple counts.

Article continues after advertisement



Acting Commissioner of Police Sakeo Raikaci [File Photo]

The Acting Commissioner adds that six police officers were also charged during the month for offences including abuse of office, unlawful possession of drugs, and assault causing actual bodily harm.