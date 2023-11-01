1,500 NCD annual deaths demand urgent action: Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, expressed deep concern over the diabetes crisis in Fiji, which is responsible for a staggering one-fourth of all deaths, totaling around 1,500 fatalities each year.

This alarming statistic places Fiji at the highest rate of diabetes-related deaths globally.

Speaking at the 2023 World Diabetes Day Celebration, Professor Prasad emphasized the gravity of the situation, noting that it is even more distressing that many people are neglecting the fact that diabetes, like other Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), is controllable.

The Ministry of Health reported that NCDs have a significant financial impact, costing the country a substantial $US591.41 million annually.

This financial burden places significant stress on government and health systems, affecting not only individuals and families but also the broader society.

Professor Prasad underscored the shared experience of witnessing families affected by diabetes and highlighted the immense burden it places on individuals living with diabetes.

To address this critical issue, the coalition government has allocated a substantial budget of $453.7 million in the 2023-2024 Budget, representing an increase of $58.6 million from the previous year’s budget.

Within this budget allocation, an additional $8.7 million is designated for Public Health Care services, with a focus on achieving enhanced preventative and primary health care outcomes.

The government aims to expand outreach programs, community engagement initiatives, and improve the continuum of care and quality and safety standards.

The increased budget allocation reflects the government’s commitment to addressing the diabetes crisis, reducing its impact on individuals and society, and improving public health outcomes in Fiji.

It highlights the importance of comprehensive efforts to combat diabetes and other NCDs, with a focus on prevention, care, and public health initiatives.