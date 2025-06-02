15 farmers receive timely support

Aisea Nabalarua [Source: Ministry of Agriculture]

Fifteen beef farmers in western Viti Levu have received fencing materials from the Ministry of Agriculture, bringing a major boost to their livestock operations.

The support package includes fence posts, timber, and land preparation services aimed at increasing productivity.

All the way from Dravuwalu, Kadavu, farmer Aisea Nabalarua, who is currently leasing 500 acres of land in Nadi says, this initiative supports his goal of sustaining his family through pastoral farming.

He says the materials have helped them secure their animals, and so far, they’ve managed to fence 300 acres of the land.

“There is a lot of idle land available right now. I urge youths and landowners make use of your land, as it can be a valuable source of income and provide healthy nourishment for your families. Venture into crop or pastoral farming so we can all strive for a better future.”

He also emphasised on the importance of tapping into government assistance, which would further boost their work.

The Ministry’s support is part of its broader effort to strengthen food security and support local farmers through practical, on-the-ground investment.

