13 people front court for COVID-19 restriction breaches

Seven cases were called in the Suva Magistrates Court today involving those who allegedly breached the COVID-19 restrictions.

Eight people in two different cases appeared before Magistrate Deepika Prakash for breaching the social gathering directives.

In the first case, Vasikali Mudu, Kini Vosailagi, Sevanaia Vakacegu and Josateki Tagi are alleged to have breached the social gathering restriction.

The first and the second accused have opted to seek Legal Aid assistance while the third and the fourth accused have waived their right to a counsel.

Mudu and Vosailagi have been released on bail with a bond of $200 while Vakacegu and Tagi have been asked to make arrangements for two sureties and bail bond.

Should the two fail to do so they will be remanded till the 4th of May.

In the second case of Social gathering breach, four men who are charged with failure to comply with orders were produced before the Suva Magistrates Court.

The first two accused, Samuela Matailagi and Livai have been ordered by Magistrate Deepika Prakash to serve 100 hours of community service within 30 days.

While Ratu Etuate and Ropate Vakatale, have been handed 100 hours of community work alongside 3months of suspended sentence.

This as the two were additionally charged with a count each of resisting arrest.

In other cases, Waisea Ranakai, Taitusi Loaloa, Samuela Lomani, Tabua Sovanakalou and Tomasi Mcgoon were produced in court for failure to comply with orders.

In these cases the accused persons were found loitering in Suva during the curfew hours without any strong reason of doing so.