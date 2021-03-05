FHRADC to make submission on proposed Police bill

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission will make its submission on the proposed Police Bill once it has been tabled in Parliament.

The Commission had earlier written to Parliament requesting a date to make a submission on the proposed Bill.

The Bill is yet to be tabled in the House.

Director for Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission Ashwin Raj says once the Bill is tabled, the Commission will in its substantive submission call for alignment of the Bill.

This is in line with the state’s human rights obligation under the domestic procedures, international conventions and treaties that Fiji has ratified.

He says any commentary on the draft Bill before it is tabled in Parliament is premature.