113 Cuvu families get 99-year leases

The people of Cuvu informal settlement in Nadroga will remember this day as they formally received their lease offer letters.

They received 113 offer letters from Housing Minister Maciu Nalumisa.

108 of these letters are for residential lots.

Article continues after advertisement

Nalumisa says these residents have called Cuvu home for several decades, and today’s event represents a long-awaited breakthrough, offering legal land tenure and the security to invest in their future.

“To the Cuvu community, congratulations! This is your day. Your patience, cooperation, and belief in this process have brought us here. As leaseholders, you now have the power to invest, build, and pass on secure land to the next generation.”

He says the leases will be valid for 99 years.

The minister says it was granted following years of groundwork, including multiple socio-economic surveys that helped guide planning and ensure the development addressed real community needs.

The minister also states that five of the lease offer letters are allocated for religious purposes.

Cuvu is also the first of three settlements under the government’s Informal Settlement Upgrading Programme to reach this critical stage.

The other two are Ledrusasa in Nadi and Waidamudamu in Nausori, with the ministry anticipating the issuance of over 300 lease offer letters to these communities by the end of 2025.

Today’s event was also a moment of reflection and gratitude, as the Ministry of Housing acknowledged the unwavering support of traditional landowners and community leaders, whose collaboration made this milestone possible.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.