100 spots left for competency-based training schemes

There has been a notable increase in the uptake of competency-based training schemes, with only 100 spots left to be filled.

The Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Service states that out of the 1800 grants available last year, 1700 have already been taken, which are specifically for automotive, construction, and tourism disciplines.

The programs aim to equip students with essential skills for quick entry into the workforce.

TSLS Chief Executive Hasmukh Lal emphasizes industry demand, with 1,000 awards specifically allocated to the tourism sector.

“If you want to really judge whether the economic recovery is the barometer, is it construction or automotive? But in the context of Fiji’s tourism, because we are hugely dependent in terms of tourism, about 100,000 plus people are directly dependent on jobs in the tourism industry.”

Lal also encourages students to pursue further studies in the Technical and Vocational Education and training sector.

“Once you gain your experience after two to three years, then we can provide you with a pathway to do certificate three or certificate four TVET programs.”

The TSLS plans to advertise the remaining 100 competency-based training scholarships in March to meet their quota, showcasing a commitment to addressing industry needs.