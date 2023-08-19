10 percent decrease in overall crime: Chew

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force recorded a 10 percent decrease in overall crime in its last financial year from August 1st 2022 to July 31st 2023.

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chews says this portrays how effective the force implemented its Annual Corporate Plan in the previous fiscal year.

During the launch of the new Annual Corporate Plan, the Acting Commissioner says it also shows how well the Force utilized its budget to deliver its services.

“It is critical to understand the effectiveness of our strategies which will be reflected in the achievement of our KPIs. The quarterly monitoring of our activities will allow us to identify success and areas where improvements can be made.”

Chew says the Annual Corporate Plan adopts the Malcolm Bridge Performance Framework to suit the Force’s administration and operational posture.



He adds the framework assesses members of the Force in the areas of leadership, strategy, customers, analysis of management, employees, operations and results.