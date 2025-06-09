$1.3B boost as ADB expands Pacific operations

[Photo: MOSESE RAQIO]

The Asian Development Bank has reinforced its long-term commitment to Fiji and the Pacific, with President Masato Kanda declaring the region is defined not by its distance, but by its determination.

Speaking at the opening of ADB’s Pacific Sub-Regional Office in Suva, Kanda said the Bank is “moving faster and thinking bigger,” pointing to $1.3 billion committed to Fiji since 1972 — including $679.5 million since 2020 alone.

He said expanding the Bank’s presence on the ground — with staff numbers nearly doubling in five years — will mean stronger dialogue with governments and faster delivery of results.

“Our goal is quite simple. Stronger connectivity, better infrastructure, and breaking down barriers to private sector investment.”

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka described the new office as a renewed commitment and an elevated partnership between Fiji and ADB.

“The Asian Development Bank has been a trusted and long-standing development partner for Fiji for over five decades. And over those years, ADB’s support has contributed significantly to transformative investments across key sectors of our economy.”

Rabuka stated that the establishment of the sub-regional office marks a significant milestone, strengthening cooperation and service delivery across the Pacific.

The expanded presence signals ADB’s intention to play an even greater role in building a more resilient, sustainable and prosperous Pacific region.

