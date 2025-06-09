RFMF to present “Matanigasau” to GCC today

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces will today present their Matanigasau to the Great Council of Chiefs (GCC), a significant moment in the military’s ongoing nationwide reconciliation efforts.

GCC Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula confirmed this, saying it specifically acknowledges the RFMF’s role in the suspension of the GCC.

He says the traditional ceremony is expected to play a crucial role in restoring trust, strengthening solidarity, and reaffirming the relationship between Fiji’s highest chiefly body and the military.

Article continues after advertisement

The Matanigasau is part of the RFMF’s broader Truth and Reconciliation program, which began last year and has seen the military travel across the country to apologise to individuals, families and institutions affected by past national upheavals.

So far this year, the RFMF has visited Bau, presented its Matanigasau to the Methodist Church of Fiji and Rotuma, the Province of Bua, and now, the GCC

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.