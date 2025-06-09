'Zootopia 2' film takes on the growing pains of a new partnership

[Source: Reuters]

For Oscar-winning actor Ke Huy Quan, Disney’s animated buddy cop comedy, “Zootopia 2,” has a healthy message about the importance of confiding in others for emotional support.

Quan, who voices Gary De’Snake — a pit viper determined to help his family — told Reuters, “I grew up in a very traditional Chinese family and was taught to really internalize a lot of my feelings and not share them.”

However, the “Everything Everywhere All at Once” actor added that it’s unhealthy to keep emotions bottled up.

For him, the sequel creates an avenue for people to explore the importance of sharing their experiences to foster empathy.

“Zootopia 2” continues the story of the highly acclaimed 2016 film “Zootopia,” which follows rookie police officer rabbit Judy Hopps, voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin, and the con artist fox named Nick Wilde, voiced by Jason Bateman, as the unlikely pair team up to investigate the disappearance of predator animals.

The sequel picks up where the first film left off, quickly sending Judy and Nick on their latest adventure to uncover the truth surrounding the new reptilian character, Gary De’Snake.

The second installment is co-directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush, who also worked on the first film.

The voice cast includes actor Idris Elba as Chief Bogo, the Zootopia police chief, singer Shakira as the pop star gazelle named Gazelle, and newcomers Patrick Warburton as Mayor Brian Winddancer, a stallion, and Fortune Feimster as the beaver named Nibbles Maplestick.

In “Zootopia 2,” Judy, the overachieving bunny, and Nick, the laidback fox, must come to terms with their differences to become a stronger team.

For Bateman, the core of what the movie is conveying is that “differences can be a plus” for those who have the courage and curiosity to be with someone unlike themselves.

Echoing Bateman, Howard felt that Judy and Nick needed to show both the pros and cons of a new professional partnership.

