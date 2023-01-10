Zack Snyder Fans Call for WBD to Sell the SnyderVerse to Netflix

[Source: CBR]

The vocal fanbase Zack Snyder cultivated during his time working on the DCEU have not given up on the filmmaker’s superhero franchise, despite the recent reshuffling at Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios.

In recent days, fans gathered on social media, calling for WBD to sell the rights to the Snyderverse to none other than Netflix, using the hashtag, “#SellSnyderVersetoNetflix.” The hope appears to be that such a sale would allow DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn to create his new DC Universe while allowing the established franchise to continue existing.

In spite of arguments against the likelihood of a sale, Snyder fans continue to push for it, arguing that the #ReleasetheSnyderCut movement proved social media can result in change.

Article continues after advertisement

It’s worth noting that the relationship between Warner Bros. Discovery and Netflix took a negative turn in recent months. Reports emerged suggesting WBD CEO David Zaslav is unsatisfied with the streaming service’s payment terms, where Netflix pays producers over the course of 18 to 24 months. As a result, Warner Bros.

Discovery has ceased selling shows to Netflix for the time being.

Following the sudden departure of DC Films president Walter Hamada, the studio was rebranded into DC Studios and The Suicide Squad director Gunn was appointed CEO, along with Peter Safran. The pair have been developing their slate for the DCU, which has already resulted in numerous changes to the franchise and will kick off with a new Superman film.

What fans recognized as the DCEU seemingly came to an end with the release of Black Adam. Leading up to its release, star, and producer Dwayne Johnson, along with producer Hiram Garcia, teased a multi-film saga featuring Superman and Black Adam, culminating in a confrontation. It began with a cameo in Black Adam of actor Henry Cavill, making his return as the Man of Steel after a prolonged absence from the franchise.

Shortly after Gunn was appointed, Cavill announced he would not be playing Superman in the near future. The upcoming Superman film will instead center on a younger Clark Kent. A planned cameo in The Flash was cut, as well as an appearance by Gal Gadot, whose future as Wonder Woman has also seemingly come to an end, though Gunn himself has hinted there are plans for her.

Zack Snyder’s DCEU films, from Man of Steel to Zack Snyder’s Justice League, are available for streaming on HBO Max.