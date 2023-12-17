‘Yu Yu Hakusho’ brings a revered Japanese project to screen

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Devoted fans of classic anime series “Yu Yu Hakusho” now have a five-episode live-action adaptation.

The Netflix series stays close to the story of Yusuke and his friends, but also features an extensive cast of characters.

Takumi Kitamura stars as the teenage Yusuke. Sei Shiraishi plays Yusuke’s best friend Keiko,

Also joining the cast are Shuhei Uesugi as Kazuma Kuwabara, Kanata Hongō as Hiei, and Jun Shison as Kurama.

According to the official Netflix synopsis, “the series follows Yusuke, a tearaway teenager who dies trying to save a young boy from being hit by a speeding car.”

It continues: “As he looks down at his body from the afterlife, Yusuke meets a woman named Botan (Furukawa), who guides him to the spirit world. She tells Yusuke that his death was premature and unexpected, but that no one would’ve ever believed a troubled kid like him could perform such a selfless act — so there’s no place for him in heaven or hell. Yusuke is then given the opportunity to be revived after completing a trial, allowing him to be sent back to the human world to investigate demons as an Underworld Detective.”

Netflix debuted a teaser for the series last month and the series is now available to stream.