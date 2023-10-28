Entertainment

Young Fathers win Scottish album of the year

October 28, 2023 3:56 pm

Edinburgh band Young Fathers have won Scottish album of the year for the third time.

They won the award for their fourth album – Heavy, Heavy – in a ceremony held in Stirling’s Albert Halls on Thursday night.

Collecting the award, Alloysious Massaquoi from Young Fathers said: “Thank you, we love you all and appreciate it.”

Young Fathers won the award ahead of a shortlist featuring Paolo Nutini, Becky Sikiasa and Joesef, claiming the £20,000 in prize money.

Young Fathers were formed in Edinburgh in 2008 by Massaquoi, Kayus Bankole and Graham ‘G’ Hastings.

They are the first band to win the award for a third time, having previously won it in 2014 for Tape Two and in 2018 for Cocoa Sugar.

The award ceremony, held in Stirling’s Albert Halls for a second time, was hosted by Nicola Meighan and Vic Galloway.

Massaquoi said it had been “four or five years” since their last album Cocoa Sugar so they “sorta had to start from scratch” but they were all excited to get back together.

He added: “The album is called Heavy, Heavy for a reason, it’s the trials and tribulations of everybody.”

Robert Kilpatrick, Interim CEO and creative director of the Scottish Music Industry Association, said the band had already made history in 2018 by winning the award a second time.

He said they had continued their meteoric rise, “defying definitions with their sound”, to win the award for a third time.

Mr Kilpatrick said Heavy, Heavy was their strongest and most mesmerising body of work to-date.

The nine other albums shortlisted for the award each won £1,000 and statuesque concrete totems. They were:

Andrew Wasylyk – Hearing the Water before Seeing the Falls

Becky Sikasa – Twelve Wooden Boxes

Bemz – Nova’s Dad

Brìghde Chaimbeul – Carry Them With Us

Brooke Combe – Black Is the New Gold

Cloth – Secret Measure

Hamish Hawk – Angel Numbers

Joesef – Permanent Damage

Paolo Nutini – Last Night In The Bittersweet

 

