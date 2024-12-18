‘Yellowstone’ finale had a death and a love story

The beloved western saga “Yellowstone” ended Sunday night on a theme of love, though it was expressed in different ways.

The popular Taylor Sheridan-created series ended its run with the Dutton family ruling over everything.

In an earlier episode, the family’s patriarch, John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, was murdered. That storyline wrapped up Costner’s time on the show after the actor had announced in June that he would not be returning. Dutton was killed in a scheme involving Sarah Atwood (played by Dawn Olivieri), who is romantically involved with his son, Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley).

During the finale, another Dutton son, Kayce Dutton (played by Luke Grimes), fulfills his father’s dream of preserving their vast ranch by selling it to the indigenous people of the Broken Rock Reservation.

Kayce Dutton tells their chief, Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), that he is selling it to them for the same price his family paid for it more than a century before which was $1.25 an acre.

The pair cut themselves and make a blood oath with the promise that the tribe will allow the Dutton family to keep East Camp and never develop or sell the rest of the land.