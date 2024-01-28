Winners of The 69th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2024 with Gujarat Tourism

[Source: FilmFare.com]
The Filmfare Awards has returned to honour the finest talents in the Hindi film industry.
This year, the two-day extravaganza started with a dazzling Curtain Raiser hosted by Aparshakti Khurana and Karishma Tanna, leading up to the grand Filmfare Awards ceremony.
Day 1 took place at the Mahatma Mandir Convention & Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
The winners of the Technical Awards were announced, adding to the excitement of the star-studded weekend.
For decades, the prestigious Black Lady has been the epitome of credibility and success in the realm of Indian cinema.
Check out all the winners of the Technical Awards at the 69th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2024 with Gujarat Tourism here:
BEST BACKGROUND SCORE
HARSHAVARDHAN RAMESHWAR (ANIMAL)
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
AVINASH ARUN DHAWARE (THREE OF US)
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
SUBRATA CHAKRABORTY, AMIT RAY (SAM BAHADUR)
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
SACHIN LOVELEKAR, DIVVYA GAMBHIR, NIDHHI GAMBHIR (SAM BAHADUR)
BEST SOUND DESIGN
KUNAL SHARMA (MPSE) (SAM BAHADUR)
SYNC CINEMA (ANIMAL)
BEST EDITING
JASKUNWAR SINGH KOHLI, VIDHU VINOD CHOPRA (12TH FAIL)
BEST ACTION
SPIRO RAZATOS, ANL ARASU, CRAIG MACRAE, YANNICK BEN, KECHA KHAMPHAKDEE, SUNIL RODRIGUES (JAWAN)
BEST VFX
RED CHILLIES VFX (JAWAN)
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
GANESH ACHARYA (WHAT JHUMKA? – ROCKY AUR RANI KII PREM KAHAANI)