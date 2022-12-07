Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
News Videos Photos

Entertainment

Will Smith’s ‘Emancipation’ role taught him lesson post-slap

Associated Press

December 7, 2022 8:04 am

Actor, Will Smith. [Source: AP Entertainment]

While filming “Emancipation,” Will Smith routinely drew inspiration from the words “sacred motivation” that were written on the front page of a script. But the Oscar winner heavily leaned on the phrase even more in recent months, as he tried to overcome the backlash to his Oscars slap and banishment from the ceremony.

“It’s like when you can locate and centre yourself in your divine purpose, you can withstand anything and everything,” Smith said of the phrase that greeted him when he took on the lead role in Antoine Fuqua’s “Emancipation,” which is currently in theatres and will be available to stream Friday on Apple TV+. “Sacred motivation” became like a theme for him and his castmates, Smith said.

The film, completed months before Smith strode onto the Oscars stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock for a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, was a gruelling shoot. Inspired by an iconic 1863 photo of the scarred back of “Whipped Peter,” Smith portrays the character Peter — a man who attempts to escape slavery while he uses his wits to dodge slave hunters and brave alligator-infested Louisiana swamps in his quest for freedom.

Article continues after advertisement

The photos of “Whipped Peter” were taken during a Union Army medical examination that first appeared in Harper’s Weekly. An image known as “The Scourged Back” showed countless mutilated whip marks on Peter’s bare back that were delivered by his enslavers. The photo contributed to the growing opposition to slavery.

Smith said his character taught him a lesson in overcoming adversity after he faced condemnation, memes and a 10-year Oscars attendance ban. The “slap” seemingly overshadowed his own biggest career milestone, which came later in the night: winning his first-ever Academy Award, best actor for “King Richard.”

The backlash rocked Smith, but Peter ultimately helped steer him back on track too.

“Peter has absolutely helped me through these last few months, just reestablishing within myself in what my purpose is in this world,” Smith said in a recent interview, one of his first since the Oscars. He has repeatedly apologized for his behaviour after accepting his ban.

Normally, “Emancipation” might earn Smith some serious Oscars buzz. He’s still eligible for nominations and awards, but can’t personally accept them. Given backlash to “The Slap,” Smith mainly hopes that audiences will still watch Fuqua’s film.

“This movie was so gruelling. Literally across the board, everybody had to devote a hefty amount of suffering to what you see on that screen,” Smith said. “So my greatest wish, and I guess I can talk about my greatest fear, is that my team would be penalized for my actions. I’m out with this film that I love and strictly want my people to get their flowers.”

Fuqua knows Smith made a mistake, but he hopes audiences can move past it. The director believes the story about Peter’s search for freedom, fighting to get back to his family and being a catalyst in highlighting the horrific side of slavery in “Emancipation” is much bigger than “The Slap.”

“Peter’s story is so inspiring, especially as a Black man. We go through a lot of things daily, just being Black,” said Fuqua, known for directing “Training Day,” “Equalizer” films and “The Magnificent Seven.” He said his new film tackles how certain elements of racism in America that still occur today.

“For me, it’s a mistake,” Fuqua said of Smith striking Rock on live television. “Hopefully everybody can get back on track and God bless everyone. But we’re talking about 400 years of brutality.”

Bingwa, who plays Peter’s wife Dodienne, credits Smith’s ability to endure adversity while pushing forward through it.

“It’s in line with the film. I imagine it’s been a tough period,” said Bingwa, who hopes audiences can learn more about Peter’s determination to return home after making a promise. “I don’t want to speak on Will’s behalf, but he’s been an inspiration to so many for so long. I love seeing him with his head held high. Everyone can learn from his experience. I just love the way you took it on the chin, you’re wearing it and walking forward. We’re all human.”

While promoting the film, Smith held private screenings for several influential figures including Rihanna, Tyler Perry, Dave Chappelle, LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates along with students at Morehouse College. He garnered a great amount of support from those individuals, giving him somewhat a sigh of relief.

Each time Smith harkened back to Peter’s story, the more he became empowered to share his character’s journey.

“I feel very comfortable in this current situation with this project, with these people,” he said. “I feel cleansed. I feel purified and transformed in many ways. And as one of the lessons from Peter is, ‘Suffering leads to salvation.’ So I am comfortable taking my medicine.”

SOE flabbergasted by NFP’s allegations

FICAC dismisses harassment claims by PA

PA is an elite party, says Bainimarama

Kamikamica’s political mission

SODELPA to amend certain legislations: Kepa

Postal ballot verification commences today

Rabuka and Chaudhry back RFMF Commander

Need to work across differences to deal with domestic violence

Low voter turnout worrying: Saneem

Polling agent referred to FICAC

Tabuya, Lobendhan released on bail

Saudi-China energy, trade and investment ties

Will Smith’s ‘Emancipation’ role taught him lesson post-slap

Harry and Meghan trailers criticised as misleading

Indonesia passes criminal code banning sex outside marriage

Growing up in public has been bruising

UK sleepwalking into food supply crisis, says farming union

Morocco knock Spain out of World Cup on penalties

Pearls claim second win in Nations Cup

Eddie Jones sacked by England

Mbappe misses training, doing recovery work

World Bank approves Sri Lanka's concessional funding request

FBI investigates gun attack on Moore County power grid

Australia central bank raises rates to 10-year high, says more needed

Chinese capital prepares for 'life again' as lockdowns lift across country

George Clooney has a simple strategy for being a star in the age of social media

Judokas after Pacific Games spots

Western voters excited to vote

Pele backs Brazil in World Cup match

63-year-old walks, crosses river to cast vote

Desperate fans turn to illegal hawkers in Qatar for World Cup tickets

Narube advocates savings scheme

Time to get into the mood: Vakarau

DNA analysis of soil from paw prints could help save Sumatra’s tigers

Kirstie Alley dead at 71

Putin visits key Crimea bridge damaged by huge explosion in October

China’s Xi to visit Saudi Arabia, sources say, amid frayed ties with the US

Ghostbusters Afterlife Sequel Moving Forward with Original Cast, New Director

NASA’s historic Artemis I mission is coming to a close

57-year-old patient casts his vote in pre-poll

How Anya Taylor Joy's Super Mario Bros. Role Turned Her Into a Gamer

Attacks on Russian air bases put spotlight on new Ukrainian drone program

Marvel Studios Boss Kevin Feige Teases More MCU Mutants

Tabuya to appear in court

Donu to undergo surgery

SODELPA President turns support to FijiFirst

Rivals benefited from FijiFirst help

Chinese hackers stole millions worth of U.S. COVID relief money, Secret Service says

Southern club championship kick-starts

Hakimi up against country of birth at World Cup

Kiran claims FijiFirst only attacks other parties

Don’t choose popularity, but what is needed: Naucabalavu

No miss since 1972

Kate Winslet discusses perils of parenting in age of social media

Pivac axed, Gatland back as Wales coach

Travel demand is increasing: Rose

Russia launches ‘massive strike’ across Ukraine

Judd family files notice to dismiss suit over death records

Keke Palmer reveals baby bump

India signals it will continue to buy oil from Russia

Humidity, rain from tropics to sweep over country, temperatures rising to 28C

Russian oil price cap, EU ban aim to limit Kremlin war chest

Kumar reminds voters in Naitasiri of developments by FijiFirst

Man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker gets 21 years in prison

Eighth wave of Russian missile attacks

US Supreme Court hears arguments challenging LGBTQ rights law

Will Smith-led ‘Emancipation’ is an action thriller

Residents on Vio Island excited to vote

Imperious Brazil smash Koreans 4-1 to reach quarters

Man dies in head-on collision

'Swifties' sue Ticketmaster over tour sale problems

Palestinian man killed by Israeli fire near Bethlehem

Tesla China denies media reports of output cut at Shanghai plant

Heard files appeal against Depp's US libel win ruling

Xi's face-saving exit from his signature policy

BP doubles down on hydrogen as fuel of the future

Prince Harry says 'it's a dirty game' in new Netflix trailer

Croatia beat Japan on penalties to reach World Cup quarter-finals

Fiji fifth on World standings

FEO deals with pre-poll issues

Explosions hit two military airfields in Russia

Fiji financially stable: Bainimarama

Rabuka claims unfair treatment

Jazzy ‘Charlie Brown Christmas’ swings on after 57 years

Policies will decide winner: Gavoka

Agony in Qatar again as Samurai Blue fail to find World Cup nerve

Pearls make comeback with win over hosts

Social welfare and free education programs to continue

Ronaldo receives interest from clubs

Indiscipline will not be tolerated: COMPOL

Suva City Council now has smart bins

MOU to boost data sharing capacity

O’Connor released on bail

Delays in pre-poll updates: Saneem

Talacolo is Fiji’s best in Dubai

iTaukei land not protected under the 1997 constitution: Bainimarama

Let's play clean says FLP

False claim by landowner: TLTB

Trump's call to suspend Constitution not a 2024 deal-breaker, leading House Republican says

Tourism worker plans day to vote

Labasa Sugar Mill rounds up crushing season

Auckland pop funk duo Foley are finally putting themselves first

RFMF to keep their constitutional mandate despite election outcome

England's Sterling heading back to UK amid reports of home intrusion

World Cup 2022 top goal scorer: who could win Golden Boot?

Politicians weaponize Bible against LGBTQI: Vulavou

NZ to miss out on hosting World 7s Series tournaments

PA will cancel TELS but impose bond conditions

Knight, Clooney, Grant feted at Kennedy Center Honors

UN delays Myanmar representation decision

Covid cases rising in Niue, French Polynesia

Ali referred to FICAC over alleged breach

Gory new game pushes horror to new limits

We will fight like Samurai says Japan defender

Silktails continue schools partnership

World Cup winners will be team with best wide players, Wenger says

Major cities in China ease COVID-19 restrictions after protests

Viani ready for pre-polling

A bad choice may result in unjust law: RFMF Commander

MOG impressed with pre-poll turnout

Bob McGrath, original ‘Sesame Street’ cast member, dead at 90

4624 police officers to pre-poll, all leave cancelled

No coalition with PA or NFP: Gavoka

Protesters storm governor's office in southern city of Sweida

Haus Pasifika concerned with online attacks

George Clooney has a simple strategy for being a star in the age of social media

Student apologises to Nigeria first lady for tweet

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse make red carpet debut

Nasele villagers line-up for pre-polling

FICAC questions Lobendhan

Removal of some senior military officers was necessary: Bainimarama

G7 price cap on Russian oil kicks in, Russia will only sell at market price

Pre-polling commences in Nasele, Naitasiri

Blinken warns Netanyahu on annexation of occupied West Bank

Iran prosecutor general signals ‘morality police’ suspended

Brendan Fraser on his comeback performance in "The Whale"

England surge past Senegal 3-0 to set up France quarter-final

Guillermo del Toro on bringing "Pinocchio" to life, one frame at a time

Supreme Court weighs ‘most important case’ on democracy

Forget smartwatches, consumers are snapping up these quirky alternatives

‘Wakanda Forever’ is No. 1 for 4th straight weekend

Indonesia raises alert to highest level as volcano erupts on Java island

George Clooney, Gladys Knight among Kennedy Center honorees

Trump's call for 'termination' of constitution condemned

Pre-poll will not disrupt classes: Saneem

FijiFirst Government has always planned ahead: Sayed-Khaiyum

Rabuka to reintroduce race based scholarship, FijiFirst blasts plan

Rise in toxic behaviour among law firms and lawyers

France beat Poland to reach World Cup quarter-finals

Near full-strength Portugal primed for Switzerland test

140 coconut farmers receive payments

Pearls go down in first Nations Cup match

Beche-de-mer harvesting and trading period extended

300 Fijians to have clean drinking water

Brazil's Neymar fit to face South Korea, says coach Tite

China's Xi unwilling to accept vaccines despite protests, U.S. official says

Over 70,000 go to election pre-poll from today

Kane tries to get back in form

Argentines take to the streets to celebrate World Cup win over Australia

Rabuka has not proven anything: Kumar

Two charged for lodging false police reports

Rokoura confident in youngsters

Renowned criminal to front court over alleged robbery

Tower Insurance invests in human resources

Across the Spider Verse Still of Gwen and Miles Teases a New Trailer Release Date

Zelensky calls West's Russian oil cap 'weak'

South Africa leader won't resign, says spokesman

Senegal seek to end African drought

Time to vote out liars: Koya

PA will continue social benefits: Rabuka

Brazil soccer legend Pele says he remains 'strong' amid cancer battle

More Fijians have access to Walesi platform

Venezuela and Chevron sign oil contract in Caracas

Fury remains WBC World Heavyweight champ

Fiji 7s to grouped with Dubai 7s champs for Cape Town

Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin Drops a Fiery Final Trailer

Iranian athlete’s family home demolished by officials, media outlet says

6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesian island of Java

HBO's The Last of Us Releases Intense Full-Length Trailer

Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee dies of cancer at 34

Released Twitter emails show how employees debated how to handle 2020 New York Post Hunter Biden story

‘Violent Night’ delivers the goods by putting Santa Claus in ‘Die Hard’ mode

Three in custody for alleged vehicle theft

Woman charged for alleged breach of duty

Messi helps Argentina past Australia into World Cup quarter-finals

UN says Myanmar military uses death penalty to ‘crush’ opposition

Messi scores for Argentina in his 1,000th career game

Tawaivuna attacks NFP transgender candidate

More discussion needed on HIV/AIDS

Special education teachers in demand

‘George & Tammy’ stands by its stars in an oft-told musical tale with a country twang

Netherlands beat US 3-1 to reach quarter-finals

World Cup starts from now, Japan's Asano says

Fijiana finish 5th, Fiji men’s end in 9th place

Fijiana wins 5th Place Play-off

Fiji overcomes Kenya in Dubai 7s

Fijiana through to 5th place final

Fijiana knocked out of cup quarter-finals

Fiji defeats Uganda in 9th place quarter-final

Packing of Election Day materials begin