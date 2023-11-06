Virat Kohli grooves to Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chaleya’ during Ind vs. SA match

Virat Kohli [left] and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan [Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has a colossal global fan following, with millions of admirers spanning the world.

Among his ardent admirers is Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, who holds deep respect for the iconic actor.

A recent viral video featuring Kohli adeptly replicating SRK’s signature pose and dance moves to the hit song ‘Chaleya’ from the blockbuster movie Jawan stands as a testament to his profound admiration for the Bollywood superstar.

In the widely circulating video, which took social media by storm, Virat Kohli is seen having a delightful time, effortlessly grooving to the infectious beats of the trending song.

This impromptu dance performance occurred during a thrilling India vs. South Africa Cricket World Cup match, where the stadium echoed with the rhythm of ‘Chaleya.’ The video showcased Kohli’s charismatic dance moves, rendering the fans in attendance utterly captivated. A devoted fan took to social media to share the video.

Another heartwarming video surfaced on X, posted by an elated fan, capturing the moment when Virat Kohli danced to a popular song from his wife, renowned actress Anushka Sharma’s repertoire. The song, titled ‘Ainvayi Ainvayi,’ is from the movie Band Baaja Baaraat.