UK theatres lit blue in tribute to impresario

[Source: BBC]

Theatres across the UK have been bathed in blue light as a tribute to the late impresario Bill Kenwright.

The Liverpool-born impresario, whose death was announced on Tuesday, was one of the country’s leading theatre producers as well as a former actor.

The colour reflected his other great passion, Everton, the football club he was chairman of for almost 25 years.

Article continues after advertisement

Theatres in his home city were joined by others in Darlington, London, Blackpool, Brighton and Sheffield.

Following his death at the age of 78, Sir Ian McKellen led tributes from actors and the theatre industry to the “unique” Kenwright, saying: “Our business will be dimmer now he has gone.”

Kenwright found fame in the ITV soap opera Coronation Street in the 1960s, before achieving success producing plays and musicals.

His hit shows included productions of Willy Russell’s Blood Brothers and Andrew Lloyd-Webber and Tim Rice’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Announcing the blue-light tribute, a spokesman for the Liverpool Empire said the move was to mark Kenwright’s passing and to pay “tribute to his contribution to theatre, particularly here in our city”.

Darlington Hippodrome said his “contribution to the theatre industry can’t be overstated”, while Theatre Royal Brighton added that the loss was “keenly felt”.