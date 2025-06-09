TV’s most iconic groups fans want at their holiday table

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Pop culture is packed with iconic ensembles that feel like family, making them the perfect escape for viewers wanting comfort — or chaos — after a heavy Thanksgiving meal. From dysfunctional sitcom clans to supernatural teams, here are 20 TV groups fans say they’d happily share a holiday table with.

1. Abbott Elementary – The Teachers

A warm but chaotic crew where Janine overprepares, Jacob lectures on history, Barbara keeps everyone in line, and Principal Ava steals the spotlight.

Article continues after advertisement

2. Arrested Development – The Bluths

A wildly dysfunctional family whose holiday gathering would be as unpredictable as it is entertaining.

3. The Big Bang Theory – The Nerds

Expect a side of scientific analysis with your turkey, courtesy of Sheldon, Leonard, Raj and Howard.

4. Big Little Lies – The Monterey Moms

A wine-filled adults-only Thanksgiving that could easily tip from glamorous to dramatic.

5. Black-ish – The Johnsons

Sharp humour, social commentary and family debates guaranteed around Dre and Bow’s table.

6. Buffy the Vampire Slayer – The Scooby Gang

A celebration regularly interrupted by supernatural threats, but safer if you sit next to Buffy.

7. Downton Abbey – The Crawleys & Staff

A grand setting but questionable cooking if the household staff also sits down to eat.

8. Friends – The Friends

Holiday football, mishaps, and questionable trifle — but always a memorable Thanksgiving.

9. Game of Thrones – The Starks

Less deadly than a Westerosi wedding, but still best to keep watch while you dine.

10. Grey’s Anatomy – The Doctors

Convenient medical help is nearby, though survival rates suggest dessert may be the safer course.

11. Gilmore Girls – Lorelai & Rory

Fast banter, strong coffee and takeout — simple, cosy, and very Stars Hollow.

12. Modern Family – The Pritchetts & Dunphys

A loud, sprawling family whose antics make most real-life gatherings feel calm.

13. Parks & Recreation – The Pawnee Crew

A Thanksgiving reunion where Jerry cooks and everyone complains, lovingly.

14. Pose – The House of Evangelista

High drama, high glamour and a chosen family that always finds its way back to each other.

15. Riverdale – The Teens

A holiday likely interrupted by small-town mysteries or a rogue villain.

16. Schitt’s Creek – The Roses

They may not cook, but their bickering brings charm — even in a motel dining room.

17. Stranger Things – The Kids

Expect string lights, Dungeons & Dragons and Eleven arriving with Eggos.

18. Supernatural – Sam & Dean

A monster-hunting holiday with the Winchester brothers — equal parts danger and heart.

19. This Is Us – The Pearsons

Emotional moments and family traditions, past and present, centered on the Big Three.

20. Will & Grace – The Four Friends

A polished dinner from Will, chaos from Jack and Karen, and Grace’s signature neurosis.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.