TV’s most iconic groups fans want at their holiday table

Source: Entertainment Weekly
Pop culture is packed with iconic ensembles that feel like family, making them the perfect escape for viewers wanting comfort — or chaos — after a heavy Thanksgiving meal. From dysfunctional sitcom clans to supernatural teams, here are 20 TV groups fans say they’d happily share a holiday table with.
1. Abbott Elementary – The Teachers
A warm but chaotic crew where Janine overprepares, Jacob lectures on history, Barbara keeps everyone in line, and Principal Ava steals the spotlight.
2. Arrested Development – The Bluths
A wildly dysfunctional family whose holiday gathering would be as unpredictable as it is entertaining.
3. The Big Bang Theory – The Nerds
Expect a side of scientific analysis with your turkey, courtesy of Sheldon, Leonard, Raj and Howard.
4. Big Little Lies – The Monterey Moms
A wine-filled adults-only Thanksgiving that could easily tip from glamorous to dramatic.
5. Black-ish – The Johnsons
Sharp humour, social commentary and family debates guaranteed around Dre and Bow’s table.
6. Buffy the Vampire Slayer – The Scooby Gang
A celebration regularly interrupted by supernatural threats, but safer if you sit next to Buffy.
7. Downton Abbey – The Crawleys & Staff
A grand setting but questionable cooking if the household staff also sits down to eat.
8. Friends – The Friends
Holiday football, mishaps, and questionable trifle — but always a memorable Thanksgiving.
9. Game of Thrones – The Starks
Less deadly than a Westerosi wedding, but still best to keep watch while you dine.
10. Grey’s Anatomy – The Doctors
Convenient medical help is nearby, though survival rates suggest dessert may be the safer course.
11. Gilmore Girls – Lorelai & Rory
Fast banter, strong coffee and takeout — simple, cosy, and very Stars Hollow.
12. Modern Family – The Pritchetts & Dunphys
A loud, sprawling family whose antics make most real-life gatherings feel calm.
13. Parks & Recreation – The Pawnee Crew
A Thanksgiving reunion where Jerry cooks and everyone complains, lovingly.
14. Pose – The House of Evangelista
High drama, high glamour and a chosen family that always finds its way back to each other.
15. Riverdale – The Teens
A holiday likely interrupted by small-town mysteries or a rogue villain.
16. Schitt’s Creek – The Roses
They may not cook, but their bickering brings charm — even in a motel dining room.
17. Stranger Things – The Kids
Expect string lights, Dungeons & Dragons and Eleven arriving with Eggos.
18. Supernatural – Sam & Dean
A monster-hunting holiday with the Winchester brothers — equal parts danger and heart.
19. This Is Us – The Pearsons
Emotional moments and family traditions, past and present, centered on the Big Three.
20. Will & Grace – The Four Friends
A polished dinner from Will, chaos from Jack and Karen, and Grace’s signature neurosis.
