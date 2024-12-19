‘Top Gun’ star Tom Cruise becomes a military hero in real life

After years of playing military heroes on screen, Tom Cruise is now one in real life.

The “Top Gun” star was honored with the Department of the Navy Distinguished Public Service (DPS) Award during a ceremony in London on Tuesday, which recognized Cruise’s contribution and dedication to the US Navy through his film work.

According to a news release, the award is the Navy’s highest honor that a person outside of the Department of the Navy can receive. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro presented the award to Cruise, saying in a statement that “his work has inspired generations to serve in our Navy and Marine Corps.”

Cruise’s efforts in the film industry have “increased public awareness and appreciation for the Navy’s highly trained personnel and the sacrifices they make while in uniform,” the release read.

Cruise is known for starring in the 1986 classic “Top Gun,” in which he played a Naval fighter pilot, and the 2022 sequel “Top Gun: Maverick,” which amassed over $1 billion at the box office.

The Navy said in the news release that Cruise’s work on the original “Top Gun” movie sparked a surge in Navy pilot recruitment at the time.

The film’s producer Jerry Bruckheimer, along with Cruise, were named Honorary Naval Aviators by the department in 2020.