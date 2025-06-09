Top 10 mishaps in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade history

Source: Entertainment Weekly

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has captivated audiences since 1924, but its long history is also marked by balloon crashes, explosions and weather-related mishaps. Over the decades, several incidents — some humorous, others dangerous — have shaped parade safety rules and prompted major reforms. Below is a breakdown of 10 of the most memorable moments.

Top Macy’s Parade Mishaps

1. 1931 – Felix the Cat Catches Fire

The parade’s first major accident occurred when the Felix the Cat balloon hit a power line and went up in flames, prompting a memorable New York Times headline: “Toy cat expires in blaze.”

2. 1932 – Tom Cat Collides With a Plane

Released balloons once drifted freely across the city. A pilot flying over Queens clipped the 60-foot Tom Cat balloon, which wrapped around his wing and sent the plane into a near-crash. The pilot regained control just 80 feet from the ground.

3. 1971 – Balloons Grounded by Severe Weather

Powerful winds and rain forced organisers to ground all balloons for the first time since WWII. Performers carried on, though conditions were harsh.

4. 1983 – Mickey Mouse Explodes During Inflation

The Mickey Mouse balloon never made it to the parade route. It burst while being inflated after workers accidentally tore its arm.

5. 1986 – Raggedy Ann Hits a Streetlamp

Strong winds caused multiple balloon problems, including damaged characters like Garfield, Woody Woodpecker and Olive Oyl. Raggedy Ann caused the biggest scare when she struck a streetlamp that shattered on the street.

6. 1993 – Sonic the Hedgehog Injures Spectators

Sonic’s debut ended badly when high winds pushed the balloon into a streetlight at 58th and Broadway. Debris fell onto the crowd, injuring a young girl and an off-duty police officer.

7. 1995 – Dudley the Dragon Deflates Mid-Parade

The Canadian children’s character hit a streetlight at Columbus Circle, slicing his balloon and sending shattered glass onto spectators. Dudley slowly deflated and failed to finish the route.

8. 1997 – Cat in the Hat Causes Serious Injuries

One of the parade’s worst years saw the Cat in the Hat balloon strike a streetlight, sending a metal arm crashing into the crowd. Four people were injured, one critically, leading to a US$395 million lawsuit and sweeping safety reforms.

9. 2005 – M&M’s Balloon Knocks Down Light Fixture

The “Red and Yellow Brighten the Holidays” balloon collided with a Times Square streetlamp, injuring two spectators when the fixture fell.

10. 2017 – Viral Spider-Man and Uncle Sam Moment

A humorous pre-parade incident went viral when photos showed the Spider-Man balloon awkwardly pressed against the rear of an Uncle Sam balloon, shared widely after a tweet from comedian Gilbert Gottfried.

