Tiffany Haddish will ‘get some help’ after second DUI arrest in two years

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Tiffany Haddish is vowing to seek help after her recent arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence.

In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” the actress and comedian explained that she fell asleep at the wheel on her way home after volunteering and performing at The Laugh Factory’s annual free Thanksgiving feast.

Her Tesla parked itself when she dozed off, Haddish said, but it was blocking part of the road. Police were called to respond early last Friday and she was taken into custody.

Article continues after advertisement

Haddish added that she’s in good spirits following her arrest and she had kind words for the Beverly Hills Police Department, whom she complimented for their professionalism.

The “Girls Trip” star was also arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in 2022 in Peachtree City, Georgia after she fell asleep at the wheel.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Haddish for additional comment.