Tara Reid urges caution after hospitalisation in Chicago

Tara Reid contacted police after, she says, she was drugged with something that “knocked me out” over the weekend at a hotel bar in Chicago.

“Tara Reid has filed a police report after an incident in which she believes her drink was tampered with. She is cooperating fully with the investigation,” Reid’s rep, Jane Owen, said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. “Tara is recovering and asks for privacy during this traumatic time. She also urges everyone to be careful, watch your drinks and never leave them unattended, as this can happen to anyone. She will not be making further comments at this stage.”

The American Pie actress, who has struggled with substance abuse, detailed her story in a video interview with TMZ.

“So I got the hotel. I checked in, and then I went downstairs to have a drink and have a cigarette, and I got my drink. I left it on the bar, and I went outside to smoke a cigarette,” said Reid, who estimated she was at the bar a total of 30 minutes, beginning about 10:30 p.m. “And there was a bunch of YouTubers there in the lobby — like, everywhere. And they were videotaping stuff, and it was just weird. I went back to the bar, and my drink was covered up with a napkin. I thought that was weird, because I didn’t put that over my drink.”

After drinking her drink, something strange happened, she recalled.

“Without even finishing my drink,” Reid said, “I just passed out. Before I knew it, I was in the hospital eight hours later.”

When asked what she was told at the hospital, Reid said the explanation was simply that she had been drugged. She didn’t ask which specific drug it was.

“It was all kind of vague,” she said. “It was all kind of blurry. I can’t even explain it, because I don’t even know what happened.”

Reid recalled a Mexican woman watching over her at the medical center, which made her think she was in another country.

“At one point, I thought I was in Mexico,” Reid said. “She wasn’t speaking English, and I was like, ‘What is going [on]?’ I was so confused at what was happening.”

Afterward, Reid said, her agent picked her up, and they went to the signing she had been in the Windy City to do.

She noted that everyone, women and men, should be careful with their drinks.

“The whole thing is really scary,” Reid said. “I’m just glad I was in a public place, and there was security there to help me, because if this happened at not a public place, you could get raped. A lot of things could have gone really, really, really wrong. So this is a thing that everyone should be aware about. Cause I don’t know what that stuff was, but whatever it is knocked me out.”

Reid, 50, appeared in several movies in the American Pie franchise, as well as The Big Lebowski, Van Wilder, and the Sharknado movies.

