Swift makes it to 2024 Super Bowl to cheer on Travis Kelce

Ice Spice, Taylor Swift (Middle) and Blake Lively cheering at Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs [Source: CBS Entertainment]

Ending weeks of speculation, Taylor Swift made it to the 2024 Super Bowl to watch her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, take on the San Francisco 49ers.

Swift walked into Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday afternoon, accompanied by her mother, good friend Blake Lively, and rapper Ice Spice, with whom Swift shared a Grammy nomination this year. The singer sported an all-black ensemble with some silver sparkle — and a red-and-white jacket was slung over her shoulder.

Video also showed Swift in a suite ahead of the game hugging Jason Kelce and introducing him to Ice Spice. Suites at this year’s game don’t come cheap — they can cost up to $1.8 million, CBSSports.com reports.

Article continues after advertisement

Another video showed her chatting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Swift’s private jet landed in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon, following her four Eras Tour concerts in Toyko, Japan, CBS Los Angeles reported.

With the 17-hour time difference between Japan’s capital and Vegas, it was 1 a.m. Vegas time when she took the stage in Tokyo. After her final song, Swift rushed to a private jet at Haneda Airport, and she was able to land back in the U.S. with hours to spare before Sunday’s kickoff.

The pop star’s consistent attendance of Kelce’s games over the past few months has become a sort of cultural phenomenon, adding a legion of Swifties to NFL viewership and boosting sales of game tickets, jerseys, memorabilia and streaming subscriptions, as well as the hosting of watch parties, according to LendingTree.

Lucky for those fans, cutaway shots of Swift hugging Lively, covering her mouth during suspenseful moments and cheering on Kelce are already a fixture of this Super Bowl.