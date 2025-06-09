Survivor 49 contestants search Kristina's bag for hidden idol

Source: Entertainment Weekly

There’s no better way to get to know someone than by riffling through their intimate personal items without their consent. And when the setting is Survivor, and one of those items is a hidden immunity idol, all bets (not to mention manners) are off.

That once again became abundantly clear courtesy of a key scene that did not make the final cut on this week’s episode of Survivor 49. In the episode itself, we see Sage Ahrens-Nichols hint to Sophie Segreti that Kristina Mills may have an idol. We then watch Yellow Sophie tell Savannah Louie and Rizo Velovic about the possible idol in Kristina’s possession…and that’s pretty much it. But it turns out there was more to the scene that did not make the episode. Much more.

Now, in the exclusive deleted scene above, you can watch what happened after that moment, as the Sophie Segreti and Sophi Balerdi combine their awesome Sophi(e) powers to learn the truth behind the mysterious could-be idol, and learning that truth means searching through Kristina’s bag to find out for themselves.

As Yellow Sophie stands as lookout, Blue Sophi commences the bag search, leaving no stone (or sock or pant leg) unturned. She also gives us the play-by-play of her admittedly questionable actions.

“When Sophie gives me the information that Kristina might have an idol, I thought it was a good idea to do a little snooping,” Sophi explains in a confessional interview as we see her tearing through items. “I go into her bag, I look everywhere. I’m, like, throwing her pants around.”

She starts to feel at last a wee bit guilty, telling Yellow Sophie during that act that “this is such an invasion of privacy.” Although she then amends that a bit later by informing us that “it was an invasion of privacy, but it was an invasion that had to happen.”

However, the only thing she finds at first is…confusion. At first, Sophi discovers a parchment, but it is from a Journey. Then she finds a short string with some beads, but they are from Tree Mail and quickly dismissed. However, then… the jackpot in the form of a longer string in a different color with bigger beads: the immunity idol.

While the two Sophi(e)s are not positive it is definitely an idol, they (correctly) believe it is, as Sophi notes that “it leaves enough room for suspicion to alter our plans for tonight.”

And those plans ultimately found their side voting for Jawan Pitts instead of original target Steven Ramm, for whom Kristina ended up playing the idol. And while we never saw it on the episode, it appears this unaired bag search played a big part in that happening.

Watch the entire deleted scene for yourself above, and make sure to read our full episode recap.

